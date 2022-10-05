Vendors sought for Christmas bazaar
Baker County is hosting the annual 4-H Christmas bazaar Dec. 2-3 at the Baker County Fairgrounds show barn. Vendors interested in reserving a spot at the bazaar are encouraged to call the Baker County Extension Office at 541-523-6418. Tables are $40. The bazaar hours will be from noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Traffic delays in Hells Canyon this fall
OXBOW — Motorists heading into Hells Canyon east of Baker City should use extra caution and be prepared for delays of up to 30 minutes while road maintenance is being done this fall on roads in the canyon, including the route to Hells Canyon Dam.
Starting Oct. 1, Idaho Power Company contract crews began repairing pavement, working on rock slopes and trimming trees along the road. This work could impact roads from Woodhead Park on Brownlee Reservoir downstream to Hells Canyon Dam. The maintenance work is expected to last until Nov. 24, weather permitting.
Although traffic delays are only expected to last 30 minutes or less, some circumstances could require longer closures. Idaho Power will try to keep the public informed in the event of extended road closures.
Diaper collection drive during October
Lew Brothers Les Schwab Tires in Baker City is partnering with the Baker Relief Nursery for a diaper collection drive during October.
Residents can drop off unopened packages of diapers and wipes at Lew Brothers, 210 Bridge St., Oct. 1-31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Items will be donated to local families in need.
Baker Relief Nursery offers a combination of free services to support young children, including therapeutic classrooms for children birth to five, home visits to provide individual support to parents, along with emergency services such as the diaper bank that’s available to all enrolled families.
For more information on the Baker Relief Nursery, and how you can help, contact RaeAnn Butler at 541-239-5054 or info@bakerreliefnursery.org.
Art walk, artists tour this weekend
This weekend is full of art with the First Friday art walk on Oct. 7 and the Baker City Artists Tour on Oct. 8.
The tour features 16 artists and is self-guided (the stops can be visited in any order). Spaces will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event is free.
Several of the artists will be at the same location, so the tour features 12 stops.
Two studios are in Haines, and the rest are in Baker City. Artists include painters, sculptors, a photographer, illustration and cartooning, printmakers and ceramicists.
New to the tour this year is a scavenger hunt using a downloadable phone app. Find the link, and tour maps, online at Maps and guides will be at most local galleries, at Crossroads Carnegie Arts Center, and online at https://bakercityopenstudios.blogspot.com/.
Nominees sought for Christmas tree
Baker City Downtown and the City of Baker City are beginning the search for this year’s downtown community Christmas tree. The tree should be 30 to 35 feet tall and accessible to the trucks loading it for a ride downtown.
Anyone in town who would like to donate a tree from their property can email a photo and an address to bakercitydowntown@gmail.com orpwdirector@bakercity.gov.
Nightly candlelight climate vigils planned
A local organization, Climate Vigil, is hosting a nightly candlelight vigil during October from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the steps of Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave.. All are welcome and invited to bring a candle or electric light to raise awareness about the impacts of rising average temperatures. Contact peter@climatevigil.org to learn more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.