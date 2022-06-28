First CASA garden tour July 9
The inaugural CASA Garden Tour is planned for Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The tour is $15, and maps will be sold at Compass Real Estate, corner of Main and Campbell streets, between 8:45 a.m. and noon on July 9.
The tour features six yards of various sizes. Two are several miles outside of town on Pocahontas Road.
This event is a fundraiser for CASA of Eastern Oregon, which covers Baker, Union, Malheur, Lake and Harney counties.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) provides every abused or neglected child in Eastern Oregon with a caring, consistent adult to advocate for their well-being in court. To learn more, visit casaeo.org or CASA of Eastern Oregon Inc. on Facebook.
Baker County Garden Club to tour Eastern Oregon Museum July 6
The Baker County Garden Club will meet Wednesday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines, 610 Third St. Phone 856-3233. Please bring a sack lunch. Water and chairs will be provided. New members are welcome.
‘Trunks of Junk’ sale July 8 benefits scholarship program
“Trunks of Junk,” a parking lot rummage sale at the Baker Christian Church on July 8, will benefit scholarships for local women. P.E.O. Chapter CJ members will host this event at the church, 675 Highway 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the car trunks are empty of items.
Tennis tournament July 15-16 in Baker City
The 2022 Inspire Open tennis tournament is set for July 15 and 16 in Baker City.
There are three categories for doubles teams: beginner, intermediate and advanced.
Beginner doubles play Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Game night, which is free for tournament participants, is Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Intermediate doubles play Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by advanced doubles from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost is $20 per player, with a $100 cap for families.
Players must register by Monday, July 11. To sign up, call or text Shane Cunningham, 541-519-8284.
Three local students on president's list at OIT
KLAMATH FALLS — Three Baker City students were named to the spring term president's list at the Oregon Institute of Technology. To qualify, students must have a GPA of at least 3.7.
• Zachary Wise, civil engineering
• Anna Stafford, respiratory care
• Kristian Krohn, information technology
Morgan Stone earns academic honors at Whitman
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Morgan Stone of Baker City earned academic distinction during the spring semester at Whitman College. To qualify, students must complete at least 12 credit hours with a GPA of at least 3.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.