Closures planned on two forest roads
Sections of two roads on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest will be closed at times during July due to road work.
The Sumpter-Granite Highway will be closed intermittently from Blue Springs Summit to the Mount Ireland Road (Forest Road 7370) during the following periods:
• 9 a.m. on July 18 to 5 p.m. on July 22.
• 9 a.m. on July 25 to 5 p.m. on July 29.
Grant County is completing the roadwork in cooperation with the Forest Service and Federal Highways. Road master Alan Hickerson said the county is doing a deep excavation — the reason for the road closure — and plans to repave the road around the end of August.
There is no detour.
On the La Grande Ranger District, Forest Road 5125 along the upper Grande Ronde River will be closed from July 5-31 where it passes over Limber Jim Creek. Access to road 5130 will remain open, as will the area behind the closure via the 5140 road, although the road is rough and recommended only for high clearance vehicles, according to Forest Service public affairs specialist Matthew Burks.
The road will be closed while workers replace a culvert and build a structure designed to help aquatic organisms pass.
Volunteers needed to help with library book sale
Friends of the Baker County Library need volunteers to help sort books and to work as cashiers during the book sale July 14-17. Volunteers can sign up at the library, 2400 Resort St., or by calling Jen at 541-519-7828.
Lions Club Jubilee breakfast, horseshoe tournament set
The Baker Lions Club Jubilee breakfast will happen July 16 and 17 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Geiser-Pollman Park during Miners Jubilee weekend. Cost is $10 adults, $8 children ages 3-10.
Saturday’s menu is sausage, pancakes, eggs, coffee and juice. Sunday features ham, pancakes, eggs, coffee and juice.
The Lions will also sponsor a horseshoe tournament on Saturday, July 16, at 2 p.m. Teams of two (men, women or co-ed) can enter for $5 per person.
Cash prizes are awarded for top teams. Entry forms are available at Gregg Hinrichsen State Farm Insurance, 1722 Campbell St., or register the day of the event. For information, call Hinrichsen at 541-523-7778.
Tennis tournament July 15-16 in Baker City
The 2022 Inspire Open tennis tournament is set for July 15 and 16 in Baker City.
There are three categories for doubles teams: beginner, intermediate and advanced.
Beginner doubles play Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Game night, which is free for tournament participants, is Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Intermediate doubles play Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by advanced doubles from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost is $20 per player, with a $100 cap for families.
Players must register by Monday, July 11. To sign up, call or text Shane Cunningham, 541-519-8284.
