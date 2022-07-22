Amy Swiger has been hired as the new trial court administrator for the Baker County Circuit Court.
Judge Matt Shirtcliff announced Swiger’s hiring. She will take over for Elaine Calloway, who is retiring July 31. Calloway has worked in the circuit court since 1998 and has been trial court administrator since 2002.
Swiger has worked in the circuit court since 2000.
“I want to thank Elaine for her hard work and dedication in administrating our circuit court,” Shirtcliff said in a press release. “She has done an excellent job and will be missed. We are fortunate to have someone of Amy’s talent and experience to continue the development of the court and we look forward to continuing to provide the best court services possible.”
Idaho Power worker recovering from fall at Hells Canyon Dam
OXBOW — An Idaho Power Company employee was hospitalized after falling during a routine inspection at Hells Canyon Dam Wednesday morning, July 20.
The male employee, whose name was not released, was in stable condition on Thursday, July 21, said Sven Berg, an Idaho Power spokesman.
The accident was reported at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Baker County Dispatch Center. The Halfway ambulance transported the man to a landing site for a Life Flight helicopter, which took him to a Boise hospital.
“Our thoughts are with him and his family as he recovers,” Berg said.
Athletes at BMS, BHS must have up-to-date physical
Students at Baker Middle School and Baker High School must have a current physical on file to participate in sports. Physicals are valid for two calendar years.
Practice for all fall sports at the high school starts Aug. 15.
Practice at the middle school starts Aug. 22 for football, Aug. 29 for cross-country, Sept. 6 for seventh-grade volleyball and Sept. 7 for eighth-grade volleyball.
The Baker County Health Department will offer physicals during the annual adolescent wellness event July 26-28, by appointment only. The health department will also offer sports physicals, by appointment, on Aug. 19, Aug. 26 and Sept. 2. The health department phone is 541-523-8211.
