BHS drama department to perform play Dec. 16-18

The Baker High School drama department will present "Christmas Crisis at Mistletoe Mesa" on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, at 6 p.m., and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Performances are in the auditorium. The play is described as "a short light-hearted comedy suitable for all ages." Admission is $2 adults, and free for ages 12 and younger. Donations are also accepted.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.