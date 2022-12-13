The Baker High School drama department will present "Christmas Crisis at Mistletoe Mesa" on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, at 6 p.m., and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Performances are in the auditorium. The play is described as "a short light-hearted comedy suitable for all ages." Admission is $2 adults, and free for ages 12 and younger. Donations are also accepted.
LDS Church offers two online Christmas presentations
Information on two musical presentations to help celebrate Christmas are now available from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ website. Look for a link to the “Promise of Christmas," which is a multinational presentation that can be viewed any time and celebrates Christmas in song and music from several countries. Also look for “Tune In for Tabernacle Choir Concert” which will provide a link to the schedule for a special showing on PBS and BYUtv of a program titled “O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir." This is a one-hour concert featuring the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and special guests Megan Hilty and Neal McDonough that shows several times from now through Christmas.
Speaking in Sacrament Services on Sunday, Dec. 18 will be members of the congregation, and Sunday School classes will be held the second hour. Sacrament meetings only will be held on Christmas Day. The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Dec. 19 is titled “Christmas” and focuses on Old Testament scriptures that strengthen our testimony of Jesus Christ. Download the free app called “Gospel Library” to obtain lesson material.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.