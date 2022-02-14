Snowmobile poker runs are scheduled this weekend in Sumpter and in Halfway.
• Sumpter, Saturday, Feb. 19
The Sumpter Valley Snowmobile Club’s poker run is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can register at the schoolhouse at the corner of Mill and High streets Friday, Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., or Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There will be $3,000 in cash and prizes. Poker cards must be turned in at the schoolhouse by 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The awards ceremony will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the groomers shed.
• Halfway, Sunday, Feb. 20
The Panhandle Snowmobile Club’s poker run involves a 25-mile route, with bonfires at each stop.
There will be a $4,000 payout — $1,600 for first, $1,000 for second, $800 for third, $400 for fourth and $200 for fifth. Each hand is $5, with no limit. Sign in Sunday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Halfway Lions Hall. Payout will be at 6 p.m. at the Halfway Lions Hall.
Sno-park permits are required at the Clear Creek Sno-Park.
More information is available by calling Jason Harriman at 541-742-6641; Mary Herold at 541-742-6446, or Whitey Bloom at 541-742-7277.
The Baker City Eagles Past Presidents Club is having a dinner on Friday, Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2935 H St in Baker City. The menu includes hamburgers, fries, salad and dessert. Prices start at $8, and depend on additions to hamburgers. Eagles members and their guests are welcome.
The Baker Heritage Museum is bringing back its annual “A Night at Old Auburn” fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 26. This year’s event is at the Baker Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St.
Dinner begins at 6 p.m., followed by gambling games and bingo at 7 p.m. Tickets for dinner are $40. The meal is a choice of tri-tip or chicken, plus sides and dessert. Entrance tickets (no dinner) are $15.
Tickets are available until Feb. 18 at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. These can also be purchased online at www.friendsofbakerheritagemuseum.com.
Those who wish to support the museum but not attend the event can purchase dinner tickets and pick up the meal that night.
During the evening, attendees purchase “funny money” to use in the games. At the end of the night, the funny money is exchanged for prize tickets and a chance to win items donated from local businesses.
“A Night at Old Auburn” is organized by the Friends of the Baker Heritage Museum and supports operations and exhibits. For more information, or tickets, call Tammy Henden at 503-980-5036 or Liz Miller at 541-300-5416.
