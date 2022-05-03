Walk for Awareness of child sex trafficking May 14
The Baker County Soroptimists are planning the Walk for Awareness, a 5K run or walk to raise awareness about the issue of child sex trafficking and raise money to combat the problem, for Saturday, May 14. Pre-register at walk-for-awareness.ticketleap.com/registernow. Entry is $30 with a shirt (register by April 14 to guarantee shirt size), or $10 without a shirt. A family can register for $25.
On May 14, registration starts at 9 a.m., and the event begins at 10 a.m. T-shirts will be sold at the walk for $25.
All proceeds will be donated to Shared Hope International, which aims to end sex trafficking by raising awareness about the problem, provide services to survivors of sex trafficking, and help states improve laws for this crime.
Rotary Club selling raffle tickets
The Baker City Rotary Club is selling raffle tickets through May 16 for the chance to win three prizes.
Grand prize is $4,500 of AAA travel. This never expires and can be used to travel to the destination of your choice. Second prize is a condo for a week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, plus $1,000 for travel expenses. Third prize is a $500 gift certificate at Best Buy.
The drawing will be held May 21, and winners don’t need to be present to win.
Money raised supports the Rotary Foundation and local projects such as the annual Easter egg hunt, the Baker County Community Literacy Coalition, scholarships for local kids, and providing bike helmets to kids in Baker County.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased from Rotarians, as well as at Grocery Outlet and Safeway in Baker City, or by calling Ken Krohn at 541-519-5952.
Bible class on ‘The Key of David’ May 7
A Bible class with the theme “The Key of David” is planned for Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Baker County Library, 2400 Resort St. Gary Robinson and Blaine McKnight will be teaching the class.
Haines Fire Protection District board to meet May 9
HAINES — The Haines Fire Protection District’s board of directors will have its monthly meeting Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the main fire station, 816 Cole St. All district residents are welcome to attend.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.