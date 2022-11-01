Katherine A. Bailey, financial advisor with Edward Jones in Baker City, is hosting a pet supply drive to benefit Best Friends of Baker City. Donations of cat and dog food (wet or dry), and kitty litter, can be brought to her Edward Jones office, 2017 First St., corner of First Street and Washington Avenue) through the close of business on Friday, Dec. 16.
Edward Jones cannot accept gift cards, cash, check or monetary donations of any kind.
Idaho Power campgrounds remain open, but water turned off
Idaho Power Company campgrounds in Hells Canyon remain open, but drinking water has been turned off. Fish-cleaning stations and RV dumps are also closed.
In Hells Canyon, loops C and D at Woodhead Park are closed for the season. The U.S. Forest Service’s Hells Canyon Visitors Center is also closed.
LDS church releasing new "Friend to Friend" episode
Primary children, parents and teachers are invited to view a new "Friend to Friend" episode titled “Friend to Friend: My Heavenly Father Loves Me." This film will be released Saturday morning, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. and be available any time thereafter. It will feature music, activities and messages from the Primary General Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Fast Sunday will be Sunday, Nov. 6, and members will have the opportunity to share testimonies during the Sacrament Service, as well as to make donations to help the less fortunate. Sunday School classes will be held during the second hour of worship services.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Nov. 7 will be taken from the Books of Hosea (chapters 1-6; 10-14) and Joel with a focus on the importance of keeping the covenants made with God and His willingness to forgive us if we stumble along the way.
