Financial advisor collecting pet supply donations

Katherine A. Bailey, financial advisor with Edward Jones in Baker City, is hosting a pet supply drive to benefit Best Friends of Baker City. Donations of cat and dog food (wet or dry), and kitty litter, can be brought to her Edward Jones office, 2017 First St., corner of First Street and Washington Avenue) through the close of business on Friday, Dec. 16.

