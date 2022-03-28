Youth track program starting soon
The Baker High School track team will again offer a youth track program for children from kindergarten to sixth grade. The first practice is April 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Practices will be held Tuesdays, and track meets on Thursdays. The first meet is April 14, and the last one is May 5.
The cost is $25 per athlete. Proceeds support the BHS track team.
For more information, contact Suzy Cole at 541-524-2641 or suzy.cole@bakersd.org.
Weed control workshop set for April 8
NORTH POWDER — A weed control workshop for interested landowners is planned April 8 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the North Powder Fire Station, 320 E. St.
The open forum is for landowners in Baker and Union counties who are interested in learning how to control broadleaf noxious weeds and invasive annual grasses. More information is available by calling Jeffrey Pettingill at the Baker County Weed Control District, 541-519-0240, or Brian Clapp at the Union County Weed Control District, 541-805-5539.
Baker City preparing for cemetery clean up
Baker City’s cemetery and parks contractor, HnT Lawn Care Inc., will soon be doing the spring clean up at Mount Hope Cemetery.
That includes removing deteriorated decorations, flowers and floral designs, as well as thatching, edging, fertilizing, and weed spraying, weather permitting. This work is scheduled for April 1-15.
The city is asking residents to remove decorative items from graves and headstones prior to April 1. Items that aren’t removed will be collected by the contractor and stored until Nov. 1, 2022. Items that conform to the city’s cemetery rules can be placed on graves starting April 16. A copy of the rules is available on the city’s website, www.bakercity.com.
More information is available by calling the city at 541-524-2047.
‘Human Library’ program April 9 at library
A “Human Library” program will be held Saturday, April 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Baker County Public Library, 2400 Resort St. This event is organized through a partnership between Neighbors of Baker and Baker County Library District. The library will be open after regular Saturday hours exclusively for participants of this special program, said Perry Stokes, library director.
The Human Library is an event where readers can “borrow” human books and have open conversations about topics they usually do not have an opportunity to discuss. The goal of the program is to challenge preconceived biases and encourage honest and respectful dialog. Each “Book” is a volunteer who has unique experiences to share. Through a 30-minute conversation with readers, the human books challenge stigmas and stereotypes in a safe, supportive environment. Book topics may include ethnicity, religion, physical/mental health, social status, occupation, LGBTQ+, immigration status, violence/abuse survivor, and past drug and alcohol addiction.
To participate in one or all three sessions, call the library to register at 541-523-6419. Advance registration is required since sessions are limited. For more details, visit www.bakerlib.org/news-events/lib-cal/human-library-program.
Baker Rural Fire District plans open house
The Baker Rural Fire District will have an open house on Saturday, April 9, at its new station, 3855 23rd St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event features tours of the building, information about district services, tax levy information, and booths by LifeFlight, FireWise Community and Charlie’s Angels Car Club. Representatives will be on hand from OTEC, Baker City Fire Department, Oregon Department of Forestry, BLM, Baker County Emergency Management, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Snacks will be provided by Elkhorn Grills and Campbell Vanderwiele.
For information, call Collin Kaseberg at 541-519-7257.
Saint Alphonsus Auxiliary offers scholarship
Saint Alphonsus Auxiliary-Baker City is offering a $1,500 scholarship to a college student who is enrolled in a health care profession course, is a graduate of a high school in Baker County or current Baker County resident, and who will be at least a sophomore in the fall of 2022. Applications are available at the front desk at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, 3325 Pocahontas Road, or from a member of the Auxiliary Scholarship Committee — Peggy Payton, 541-519-8118, Marilyn Bloom, 541-523-2750, or Marilyn Delfatti, 541-523-4598. Applications are due by May 15, and the recipient will be notified by June 15.
Auxiliary members assist at the annual blood draw and other hospital events, and they attend the gift shop at the Baker City hospital. New members are always welcome. More information is available by calling Payton, at the number above, or Laura Huggins at 541-524-7732.
Tickets available for Powder Valley halibut feed
NORTH POWDER — Tickets are on sale for the 20th-annual Alaskan halibut dinner, a fundraiser for the girls basketball and volleyball programs at Powder Valley High School.
The event is set for May 7 in the Powder Valley gym. There will be four sessions: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per plate and include halibut, baked potato, coleslaw, bread, dessert and drink. Tickets for a hot dog, chips, cookie and drink meal are $5.
For tickets or more information, call North Powder Charter School, 541-898-2244, extension 8821, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
