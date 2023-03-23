Baker City’s maintenance contractor, HnT Lawn Care, Inc., will soon be doing spring cleanup and grounds maintenance work at Mount Hope Cemetery, including removing deteriorated decorations and flowers, floral designs, as well as doing thatching, edging, fertilizing, and weed spraying, weather permitting. This work is scheduled from March 28 through April 6. The city is asking residents to remove flowers and other decorative items before March 28. Items that remain on that date will be collected by the contractor’s crews. Those items, except those that are perishable, such as fresh flowers, or deteriorated, will be stored until they are claimed, or until Nov. 1, 2023. Items conforming to the cemetery rules can be placed on or returned to the graves beginning on April 7. A copy of the cemetery rules is available on the city’s website, www.bakercity.com. More information is available by calling 541-524-2047.
Self-defense classes set for April 1
MayDay Inc.’s bi-annual survivor’s self defense class is set for Saturday, April 1 at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center, 1250 Hughes Lane. There are two classes, both free, at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Participants can attend either or both classes. The classes are open to survivors of domestic violence and anyone else looking to build confidence and skills in self defense. The courses are designed for ages 18 to 70, but those younger than 18 can attend with parental consent. The classes are tailored for all ability levels. Participants should wear gym shoes and comfortable clothes, and leave personal items, including jewelry, at home. More information is available by calling MayDay at 541-523-9472.
Presentation on trout fishing in Powder River set March 28
The Powder Basin Watershed Council will give a presentation later this month about the initiative to improve trout fishing on the Powder River between Mason Dam and Hughes Lane. The event will be March 28 at 6 p.m. at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave.
The “Fish the Powder” initiative started several years ago, said Tim Bailey, executive director of the Powder Basin Watershed Council. In 2020 the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife finished surveying conditions on the river on properties where the owner granted permission.
Bailey will present a summary of the recommendations developed and seek public input to guide the council as it begins developing project actions. For more information, call the watershed council office at 541-523-7288.
Ladies golf, bridge association opens season April 12
The Quail Ridge Ladies Golf and Bridge Association will begin its Wednesday get togethers on April 12 at the lounge at Quail Ridge, 2801 Indiana Ave. Golfers will meet at 8 a.m. in the lounge before playing. Lunch is servied at 12:30 p.m., followed by a short meeting, with bridge in the afternoon.
Those who plan to play nine hols can start between 9 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. All golfers need to sign up in the pro shop before playing.
Lunch costs $9, and Terrie Boettcher will again be cooking the meals. There will be an initial membership fee of $20 for the year. Anyone is welcome to play golf, bridge or both.
With the pandemic ending, the association is inviting beginning golfers and bridge players to join. Lessons are available as well.
To make a reservation for the opening day, call or text Jennifer Godwin at 541-519-2060 by the afternoon of April 11.
Volunteers sought for county transportation committee
Baker County is seeking volunteers to serve on the Transportation Advisory Committee. Committee members must be knowledgeable about the public transportation needs of residents, the elderly, disabled, or employees. The county is looking for members of, or representatives from, one of the following groups: employers, public health, social and human service providers, transit users, transit users who depend on public transit for accomplishing daily activities, age 65 or older, people with disabilities, low-income individuals, social equity advocates, and educational institutions. County commissioners appoint members of the committee, which meets at least quarterly. Anyone interested should contact Doni Bruland at 541-524-7480 or by email, dbruland@bakercountyor.gov.
Firewise landscaping class April 22
A class on Firewise Landscaping is planned for Saturday, April 22, as part of the Master Gardener program through the OSU Extension Service in Baker County.
The class will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Event Center, 2600 East St. Cost is $15. It is open to both students in the Master Gardener program, as well as members of the community.
A Firewise landscape is designed to protect a home from wildfire by developing a defensible space around structures that is low in combustible fuel to help keep fire away from buildings.
The primary class instructors are John Rizza from the OSU Extension Service in Union County, and Alan Crouch from the Bureau of Land Management.
The day will include the principles of Firewise landscaping and site visits to see examples of this approach.
For more information, or to register, call 541-523-6418.
