Mount Hope Cemetery maintenance to start soon

Baker City’s maintenance contractor, HnT Lawn Care, Inc., will soon be doing spring cleanup and grounds maintenance work at Mount Hope Cemetery, including removing deteriorated decorations and flowers, floral designs, as well as doing thatching, edging, fertilizing, and weed spraying, weather permitting. This work is scheduled from March 28 through April 6. The city is asking residents to remove flowers and other decorative items before March 28. Items that remain on that date will be collected by the contractor’s crews. Those items, except those that are perishable, such as fresh flowers, or deteriorated, will be stored until they are claimed, or until Nov. 1, 2023. Items conforming to the cemetery rules can be placed on or returned to the graves beginning on April 7. A copy of the cemetery rules is available on the city’s website, www.bakercity.com. More information is available by calling 541-524-2047.

