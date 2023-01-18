Ward conferences Jan. 22 in LDS church

Under the direction of the Stake Presidency, ward conferences will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22 for the La Grande 1st and Baker Valley wards. Members of the congregation will be speaking during Sacrament Service at the other wards and branches of the La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Relief Society, Priesthood and Youth Groups meeting during the second hour. The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 23 will be based on the third chapter of Matthew and Luke, along with the first chapter of Luke, all of which testify of the baptism of Jesus Christ, the gift of the Holy Ghost and God’s words of pleasure.

