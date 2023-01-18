Under the direction of the Stake Presidency, ward conferences will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22 for the La Grande 1st and Baker Valley wards. Members of the congregation will be speaking during Sacrament Service at the other wards and branches of the La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Relief Society, Priesthood and Youth Groups meeting during the second hour. The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 23 will be based on the third chapter of Matthew and Luke, along with the first chapter of Luke, all of which testify of the baptism of Jesus Christ, the gift of the Holy Ghost and God’s words of pleasure.
Planning commission plans public hearing Feb. 1
The Baker County Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing for Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. at the courthouse, 1995 Third St., to consider two requests.
The first is to partition two 20-acre parcels and establish a nonfarm dwelling on each parcel. The property is in the exclusive farm-use zone, about a mile southeast of the Baker City Airport.
The second request is for a variance from the 60-foot setback from the centerline of a street. The property is in Western Heights.
Volunteers needed for winter book sale
Friends of the Baker County Library need volunteers to help sort books and work as cashiers during the winter book sale, Feb. 9-18. Volunteers can sign up at the library, 2400 Resort St., or call Jen at 541-519-7828.
The sale itself will run from Feb. 10-18. Hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 18 there will be a $5 bag sale.
