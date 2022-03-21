Tickets on sale for Powder Valley halibut feed
NORTH POWDER — Tickets are on sale for the 20th-annual Alaskan halibut dinner, a fundraiser for the girls basketball and volleyball programs at Powder Valley High School.
The event is set for May 7 in the Powder Valley gym. There will be four sessions: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per plate and include halibut, baked potato, coleslaw, bread, dessert and drink. Tickets for a hot dog, chips, cookie and drink meal are $5.
For tickets or more information, call North Powder Charter School, 541-898-2244, extension 8821, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office will be closed for spring break from March 18-28.
Time to remove decorations at Mount Hope Cemetery
Baker City’s cemetery and parks contractor, HnT Lawn Care Inc., will soon be doing the spring clean up at Mount Hope Cemetery.
That includes removing deteriorated decorations, flowers and floral designs, as well as thatching, edging, fertilizing, and weed spraying, weather permitting. This work is scheduled for April 1-15.
The city is asking residents to remove decorative items from graves and headstones prior to April 1. Items that aren’t removed will be collected by the contractor and stored until Nov. 1, 2022. Items that conform to the city’s cemetery rules can be placed on graves starting April 16. A copy of the rules is available on the city’s website, www.bakercity.com.
More information is available by calling the city at 541-524-2047.
Public hearing April 6 on nuisance ordinance for Unity
The Baker County Board of Commissioners will have a public hearing at 9:05 a.m. on April 6 to solicit comments on a proposed nuisance ordinance for the city of Unity. The public hearing will be at the Baker County Courthouse, 1995 Third St. in Baker City. Copies are available at the Unity Post Office, the Baker City/County Planning Department in the Courthouse, or at www.bakercounty.org/planning/unity.html.
Written testimony can be given at the meeting or emailed earlier. The hearing will be broadcast online at www.bakercounty.org/online/meetings.html. More information is available by calling Tara Micka at 541-523-8219 or by email, tandrews@bakercounty.org.
Saint Alphonsus Auxiliary offers $1,500 scholarship
Saint Alphonsus Auxiliary-Baker City is offering a $1,500 scholarship to a college student who is enrolled in a health care profession course, is a graduate of a high school in Baker County or current Baker County resident, and who will be at least a sophomore in the fall of 2022. Applications are available at the front desk at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, 3325 Pocahontas Road, or from a member of the Auxiliary Scholarship Committee — Peggy Payton, 541-519-8118, Marilyn Bloom, 541-523-2750, or Marilyn Delfatti, 541-523-4598. Applications are due by May 15, and the recipient will be notified by June 15.
Auxiliary members assist at the annual blood draw and other hospital events, and they attend the gift shop at the Baker City hospital. New members are always welcome. More information is available by calling Payton, at the number above, or Laura Huggins at 541-524-7732.
