Baker City seeking candidates for vacancy on City Council
Baker City continues to accept applications from people interested in filling a vacancy on the seven-member City Council. To be eligible, you must have be a registered voter who has lived within the city limits for at least 12 months. Applications are available on the city’s website, www.bakercity.com. The person appointed would serve the remainder of the term for Lynette Perry, who resigned in August due to health issues. Her term continues through the end of 2022.
Volunteers needed to help improve access near Oregon Trail Interpretive Center
As part of the 2021 National Public Lands Day celebration, the Bureau of Land Management’s National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center near Baker City is seeking volunteers to help improve visitor access to the site from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Center’s driveway entrance north of Highway 86, about five miles east of Baker City. Work to be done includes cutting back vegetation, removing debris, and site preparation for new non-motorized access gates.
Volunteers will receive a commemorative T-shirt plus a complimentary pass for entrance fees or day use fees when visiting a federal lands site. Water and snacks, gloves and tools will be provided. Participants should wear sturdy shoes.
Department of Interior COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including social distancing. For those who are not fully vaccinated, masks are required in crowded outdoor spaces. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available.
For more information, contact the center 541-523-1843; if no answer, please leave a message.
Although the Center itself is closed, the network of trails on Flagstaff Hill are open.
