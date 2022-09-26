Taste of Baker set for Oct. 8
Taste of Baker — the fall tradition when local restaurants offer their tastiest items — returns Saturday, Oct. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Baker City.
Taste of Baker set for Oct. 8
Taste of Baker — the fall tradition when local restaurants offer their tastiest items — returns Saturday, Oct. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Baker City.
Food samples are purchased by tokens, which can be purchased in advance starting Sept. 26 at Charley’s, The Sycamore Tree and Ryder Bros.
Tokens can also be purchased the night of the event.
Diaper donations sought during October
Lew Brothers Les Schwab Tires in Baker City is partnering with the Baker Relief Nursery for a diaper collection drive during October.
Residents can drop off unopened packages of diapers and wipes at Lew Brothers, 210 Bridge St., Oct. 1-31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Items will be donated to local families in need.
Baker Relief Nursery offers a combination of free services to support young children, including therapeutic classrooms for children birth to five, home visits to provide individual support to parents, along with emergency services such as the diaper bank that’s available to all enrolled families.
For more information on the Baker Relief Nursery, and how you can help, contact RaeAnn Butler at 541-239-5054 or info@bakerreliefnursery.org.
Nominees for community Christmas tree sought
Baker City Downtown and the City of Baker City are beginning the search for this year’s downtown community Christmas tree. The tree should be 30 to 35 feet tall and accessible to the trucks loading it for a ride downtown.
Anyone in town who would like to donate a tree from their property can email a photo and an address to bakercitydowntown@gmail.com or pwdirector@bakercity.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.