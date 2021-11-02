The Geiser Grand Hotel in Baker City has been nominated as a contender for Best Ski Hotel in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice travel awards.
The winner is determined by online votes. The Geiser Grand is currently in fifth place out of 20 locations — behind Viceroy Snowmass in Colorado, The Blake in New Mexico, Trapp Family Lodge in Vermont and Fairmont Le Château in Quebec.
The Geiser Grand’s entry references the hotel’s proximity to Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, Oregon’s ski area with the highest base elevation, at 7,100 feet.
The Baker School District has a vacancy on its budget committee, and applications are being taken.
Applications can be picked up from Karly Knapp at the school district office, 2090 Fourth St. Applications are due by Nov. 29.
Ty Morrison receives scholarship
Tynan “Ty” Morrison of Baker City has received a $750 scholarship from the Baker County Livestock Producers Foundation for the 2021-22 school year.
Morrison is a sophomore at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, where he is majoring in Agriculture Business. He intends to pursue a master’s degree in the field.
Morrison has his own cow herd and is part of his family’s ranch in Baker County. He is involved in the Rodeo Club and has had numerous leadership roles in 4-H and FFA. He has als participated in community service projects with the Nazarene Youth Group.
