Planning commission to consider requests to convert buildings to multi-family housing
Owners of two buildings in Baker City are proposing to convert them to multi-family housing totaling seven units.
The Baker City Planning Commission will consider conditional-use applications for the two separate projects during a public hearing May 31 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
One application is for the 5,050-square-foot Ryder Brothers Warehouse, also known as the Heilner Building, at 1910 First St., near Court Avenue.
The proposal is to convert the building to include four housing units. The property is in the central-commercial zone. The property owner is Mark Jackson of Baker City, and the application is Nicholas Schwartz of Baker City.
The application states that the project "will provide functional, minimalistic lodging for locals and travelers recreating and enjoying our beautiful corner of Eastern Oregon."
The second application is for 2818 10th St., just south of D Street. The proposal is to convert the 2,552-square-foot duplex into three housing units. The property owner is LVKIM Property, LLC of McCall, Idaho.
Residents can give testimony during the public hearing, including written comments.
Baker County Wolf Depredation Compensation Committee meets May 15
The Baker County Wolf Depredation Compensation Advisory Committee will meet Monday, May 15 at 1 p.m. at the Courthouse, 1995 Third St. in Baker City.
The committee will review wolf grant funds, programs, timelines and meeting schedules.
Members of the public can also join the meeting using the Zoom link provided on the county’s website, www.bakercounty.org/online/meetings.html.
Former Baker resident competing in online fitness competition
Holly (Goshorn) Smith, a former Baker City resident who works as a personal trainer in Washington, is competing in an online fitness competition.
Smith, who lived in Baker City from age 3 until she married Patrick Smith Jr. in 2010, lives in Blaine, Washington, near the Canadian border.
The competition is sponsored by Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine. Voting started May 1 and continues through July 13. The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to a magazine destination, an interview and photo shoot for the magazine cover, a two-page feature in the magazine, and $20,000.
The link for voting is mshealthandfitness.com/2023/holly-smit-2
People can vote twice daily for free. Extra votes are $1 each, with the money donated to the Wounded Warriors program.
Work resumes on accessible curb ramp project
Work has resumed in Baker City on a nearly $12 million project started last year to replace curb ramps so they’re accessible to people in wheelchairs.
It’s an Oregon Department of Transportation project intended to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
It includes more than 300 curb ramps on sections of Campbell, Main, Broadway, Dewey and Elm streets, all of those parts of state highways.
Wildish Standard Paving Co. of Eugene is the contractor.
Livestock producers foundation scholarship applications available
Applications are available for the Baker County Livestock Producers Foundation scholarship for the 2023-24 school year. Applicants must be residents of Baker County who are attending or have been accepted for a second year or higher at an accredited college or vocational school. Applicants must also be pursuing a course of study related to agriculture.
Applications are available at the Baker County Extension Office, 2600 East St., or online at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/baker. Applications are due July 15.
More information is available by calling the extension office at 541-523-6418 or Kay Markgraf at 541-519-2203.
