A one-day retreat, “Becoming a True Man of God,” is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City. Father Bailey Clemons will conduct the retreat. The registration fee of $30 includes breakfast and lunch.
Yard sale at Eastern Oregon Museum
HAINES — Eastern Oregon Museum, 610 Third St. in Haines, will have a sale on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. All items have been donated for this yard sale — no museum items will be sold. The sale will feature household items, collectibles, tolls, craft supplies, appliances, furniture, snow tires, books and more.
All money raised will support the museum for exhibit development, summer youth history camp, speaker events, public access to local history and building maintenance.
Manulife forest lands reopened to public
LA GRANDE — Manulife (formerly Hancock) properties in Northeastern Oregon, which have been closed to the public for several weeks due to high fire danger, will reopen to day use Thursday, Sept. 15. Day use hours are 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Fire danger has eased slightly but remains high. Fire restrictions remain in effect, including the following restrictions: Open fires and non-industrial use of chainsaws is prohibited and hunters are required to possess firefighting equipment (a shovel and 1 gallon of water or one 2.5-pound or larger fire extinguisher) when traveling on roads (except for highways or county roads).
The change applies to Manulife properties in the Shamrock, Whiskey Cr, Noregaard, Little Catherine Creek and Meacham travel management areas (TMAs)and any other Manulife properties enrolled in the Access and Habitat program in Northeastern Oregon. Motorized vehicles are only allowed on designated roads outside of TMAs.
For other information on recreation on Manulife lands call their hotline at 541-962-2184.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.