An introduction to astronomy is featured at the next session of the Baker Community Sciences & Arts Lecture Series on Thursday, Aug. 26. "The Casual Observer's Guide to the Night Sky" will be presented by Ciera Partyka-Worley and Casey Howard from Boise State University. The talk starts at 6 p.m. in OTEC's conference room, 4005 23rd St. Attendance is free. Topics include stargazing, astronomy with a telescope, naked eye astronomy, the planets and moon, and a look at Jupiter and Saturn.
These talks are scheduled for the last Thursday of the month. The next topics are:
* The Future of Energy with OTEC: Sept. 22, 6 p.m.
* A Brief History of Art — Fabulous Facts, Divine Discoveries & Creative Connections: Nov. 17
Keegan Masterson receives $6,000 scholarship
P.E.O. Chapter CJ of Baker City has awarded a $6,000 scholarship to Keegan Masterson, who attends Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri. Masterson, who is majoring in international relations, will be a junior this year.
Masterson received a $10,000 scholarship, also from the P.E.O. Sisterhood, in 2020, when she first enrolled at Cottey College.
The private women's college was founded in 1884 by Virginia Alice Cottey.
In 1926 Cottey was invited to join the P.E.O. Sisterhood — the initials stand for Philanthropic Educational Organization.
The next year, Cottey donated the college to the Sisterhood.
Masterson, who grew up in Baker City, learned about Cottey College from her aunt, Jeannette Burgess (her maiden name is Etchamendy), a Baker High School graduate who attended Cottey College in the early 1990s.
The Sisterhood’s Chapter CJ in Baker City, which was organized in 1952, is well-acquainted with Cottey College. Several current or former Baker County residents are alumni who were connected to Cottey College through either of the two local chapters, CJ and AX, P.E.O. member Liz Burton said in 2020.
The list includes Meredith Wilson, Julie Wilson, Kim Wilson Saiki, Kate McKim Rohner, Josie Stearns, Tanya O’Neill, Kate Rowan, Annie Cahill and the late Pat Fessel and Kathy Rose.
