Astronomy event set for Aug. 26

An introduction to astronomy is featured at the next session of the Baker Community Sciences & Arts Lecture Series on Thursday, Aug. 26. "The Casual Observer's Guide to the Night Sky" will be presented by Ciera Partyka-Worley and Casey Howard from Boise State University. The talk starts at 6 p.m. in OTEC's conference room, 4005 23rd St. Attendance is free. Topics include stargazing, astronomy with a telescope, naked eye astronomy, the planets and moon, and a look at Jupiter and Saturn.

