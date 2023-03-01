The Baker County Library and Building Healthy Families are inviting teenagers to enter a book cover design contest to celebrate National Reading Month. This is open to ages 12 to 18.
To enter, redesign the cover of a favorite book and enter it for the chance to win movie tickets. Teens can work on their artistic creations during a gathering at the library on Friday, March 10, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Designs can be submitted at the front office of a student’s school, or at the BHF office at the Baker Early Learning Center, 2725 Seventh St. The deadline to enter a design is March 17. Winners will be announced March 20.
High school Battle of the Bands competition planned
High school students are invited to sign up for a Battle of the Bands competition on June 10 at Churchill School in Baker City.
Bands need to be registered by May 25. Each band can perform a three-song set of 15 minutes or less. Bands will be judged on musicianship, stage presence, audience engagement, originality and band name.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/2srd5h97. All band members must be under the age of 19. Students in Baker County schools, alternative schools or homeschooled are eligible.
The winning band will receive $50 per member and have the opportunity to open for the Seattle-based band Cumulus, which plays July 16 at Churchill.
