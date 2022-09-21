Stake Relief Society event at Baker City LDS church
On Saturday, Sept. 24 a Stake Relief Society activity will be held at the Baker City Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 2625 Hughes Lane, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all sisters are invited. The inspirational program is titled “Emotional Resilience” with music, activities, and breakout sessions planned. Lunch will also be provided. Contact your Ward's Relief Society presidency for more information and opportunities to carpool.
Fast Sunday will be Sept. 25 as the semi-annual General Conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will take place the first weekend in October. Members are encouraged to fast for two meals on each Fast Sunday and to donate the value of the meals to the Church for the purpose of helping the less fortunate. Testimonies will be shared by members of the congregation during Sacrament Service, with Relief Society, Priesthood and Youth Group meetings being held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Sept. 26 will be based on Isaiah chapters 50-57 with a focus on Jesus Christ’s great gift for each of us and His desire that we return to Him.
Meeting set Sept. 29 to kick off Baker City Airport master plan update process
Baker City officials are preparing to update the master plan for the city-owned airport, which will guide the next 20 years of operations at the airport, about 3 miles north of town on the east side of Interstate 84.
The city has scheduled a public meeting for Thursday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
The planning process, which will take about two years, will examine the airport's role in the community, its assets and facilities, aviation activity forecasts, and future potential developments.
"Baker City Municipal Airport has been an important community resource for nearly 80 years," said Greg Sackos, a member of the city's airport commission. "We look forward to learning how we can continue to meet the needs of our community for the next 20 years."
Lew Brothers Les Schwab Tires in Baker City is partnering with the Baker Relief Nursery for a diaper collection drive during October.
Residents can drop off unopened packages of diapers and wipes at Lew Brothers, 210 Bridge St., Oct. 1-31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Items will be donated to local families in need.
Baker Relief Nursery offers a combination of free services to support young children, including therapeutic classrooms for children birth to five, home visits to provide individual support to parents, along with emergency services such as the diaper bank that’s available to all enrolled families.
For more information on the Baker Relief Nursery, and how you can help, contact RaeAnn Butler at 541-239-5054 or info@bakerreliefnursery.org.
