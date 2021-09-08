Steelhead daily limit cut to one fish in Hells Canyon
Due to low returns, the daily bag limit for hatchery summer steelhead has been reduced to one fish per day for the Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam.
Passage of steelhead at Bonneville Dam has been historically low and fisheries managers from Oregon, Idaho, and Washington are expecting about 10,000 hatchery steelhead to pass Lower Granite Dam near Clarkston, Washington. The 10-year average for hatchery steelhead passage is about 70,000 fish. This means some hatchery programs in the Snake River Basin might struggle to collect the fish needed to spawn the next generation.
“The intent of reducing the bag limit to one fish per day is to ensure enough hatchery fish return to the trap at Hells Canyon Dam so we can meet production objectives,” said Kyle Bratcher, district fish biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Enterprise office. “While we expect to narrowly meet broodstock collection goals, reducing the bag limit will allow us some breathing room if we come up short of our projections.”
Summer steelhead are making their way through the mainstem Columbia and Snake Rivers. Although the steelhead season opened on Sept. 1, Bratcher doesn’t expect catch rates to pick up late in the month. The best fishing typically begins in October and continues throughout the winter.
Residents hope to start informal discussions about investing
A group of Baker City residents is looking to start meeting occasionally to share their knowledge about investing, budgeting and economic planning.
Organizer Rick Rienks emphasized that the gatherings will not involve any sales pitches, nor will any personal information be given.
The meetings would be for educational purposes only, Rienks said, to help people understand their options with investing their money.
Meetings are tentatively planned for the downstairs room at the west end of Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, on every other Sunday.
People interested in participating can contact Colter at Shameless Tees, 1921 Main St.
