The Baker County Livestock Association, assisted by the Baker County Cattlewomen, will have a free picnic hosted by Baker City Feeders on Thursday, Aug 25. Participants should bring a salad or dessert. Dinner and beverages will be supplied. The gathering starts at 5 p.m., with a feedlot tour at 5:30 p.m. and picnic at 6 p.m. For directions to the location, or more information, call 541-519-4628.
BHS football players to sell Gold Cards
Baker High School football players will soon begin selling Bulldog Gold Cards, which offer discounts at local businesses. Football players will have the $10 cards starting this weekend. Proceeds benefit the BHS football program.
Entry deadline nears for Great Salt Lick Contest
Time is winding down to submit an entry for the Great Salt Lick Contest and Auction, which happens Saturday, Sept. 17, at Churchill School.
In this contest, founded by Whit Deschner, anyone is welcome to turn in a salt block that has been licked into an artistic form by livestock or wildlife.
Enter blocks by Sept. 15 — and get a replacement block — at Oregon Trail Livestock Supply in Baker City or Richland Feed and Seed.
At the event, viewing starts at 5 p.m., and the auction starts at 7 p.m.
Cash prizes will be awarded in various categories thanks to local sponsors who have donated $1,225.
After judging, all blocks will be auctioned by Mib Dailey. Proceeds go to the OHSU Parkinson’s Center of Oregon — since it began in 2006, this auction has raised $160,000.
An introduction to astronomy is featured at the next session of the Baker Community Sciences & Arts Lecture Series on Thursday, Aug. 25. “The Casual Observer’s Guide to the Night Sky” will be presented by Ciera Partyka-Worley and Casey Howard from Boise State University. The talk starts at 6 p.m. in OTEC’s conference room, 4005 23rd St. Attendance is free. Topics include stargazing, astronomy with a telescope, naked eye astronomy, the planets and moon, and a look at Jupiter and Saturn.
These talks are scheduled for the last Thursday of the month (except for November, to avoid Thanksgiving). The next topics are:
