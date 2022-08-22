Livestock Association plans free picnic Aug. 25

The Baker County Livestock Association, assisted by the Baker County Cattlewomen, will have a free picnic hosted by Baker City Feeders on Thursday, Aug 25. Participants should bring a salad or dessert. Dinner and beverages will be supplied. The gathering starts at 5 p.m., with a feedlot tour at 5:30 p.m. and picnic at 6 p.m. For directions to the location, or more information, call 541-519-4628.

