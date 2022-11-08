An Advent retreat, "The Second Coming of Christ! Conversion, Hope and Humility" is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, 2235 First St. in Baker City. Cost is $20, and includes lunch.
The retreat will be presented by Father B. Clements. To register, call 541-523-4521.
OTEC sponsoring food drive
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) is sponsoring a community food drive to help provide meals to local residents for Thanksgiving. Through Monday, Nov. 14, OTEC members can drop off nonperishable food at any OTEC office. In Baker City that’s at 4005 23rd St., just south of Pocahontas Road west of the railroad tracks. All food will be donated to food banks across OTEC’s service territory for distribution before Thanksgiving. More information is available by emailing communications@otec.coop or calling 541-523-3616.
Final science and art lecture is Nov. 17
The fifth and final Baker Community Sciences & Arts Lecture will be Nov. 17 at the OTEC conference room, 4005 23rd St. Doors open 5:30 p.m., and the lecture starts promptly at 6 p.m.
The lecture is titled "A Brief History of Art: Fabulous Facts, Divine Discoveries, and Creative Connections." Award-winning local artist, teacher and writer Nancy Coffelt will share her expertise and inspiration.
The series was supported in part by a grant from the Baker County Cultural Trust Coalition, funded by the Oregon Cultural Trust, the Baker chapter of AAUW, Amplify Marketing and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
Turkey Trot fundraiser set for Thanksgiving morning
The 15th annual Turkey Trot run/walk happens Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, in front of Kicks Sports on Main Street.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.
Proceeds from the event support the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.