Free services for some cities, counties, nonprofits
The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District (NEOEDD) is offering up to 20 hours of free help to cities, counties and nonprofits in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties. The free services include project and organizational development, grant prospecting, grant writing and project administration services.
The services are possible due to funding from the Oregon Legislature and an Oregon foundation, according to a press release from NEOEDD.
NEOEDD will provide services based on available staff time, an organization’s readiness to proceed, and the timing of grant deadlines.
“Our goal is to assist as many organizations as possible; however, our funding is limited, so we may not be able to serve every eligible organization,” said Lisa Dawson, NEOEDD executive director.
The money from the Oregon Legislature supports services to cities with populations under 2,500, counties with populations under 15,000, and special districts in these cities and counties. NEOEDD will use the same criteria to prioritize the free services.
Cities, counties and nonprofits can submit a request for services online at https://bit.ly/3R6nIZy.
“We may also refer organizations to Sequoia Consulting for help to identify appropriate grant sources for a project or to prepare an organization to apply for and successfully manage a grant,” Dawson said.
More information is available by emailing Chantal Ivenso at chantalivenso@neoedd.org or by calling 541-426-3598, extension 4.
Entry deadline nears for Great Salt Lick Contest
Time is winding down to submit an entry for the Great Salt Lick Contest and Auction, which happens Saturday, Sept. 17, at Churchill School.
In this contest, founded by Whit Deschner, anyone is welcome to turn in a salt block that has been licked into an artistic form by livestock or wildlife.
Enter blocks by Sept. 15 — and get a replacement block — at Oregon Trail Livestock Supply in Baker City or Richland Feed and Seed.
At the event, viewing starts at 5 p.m., and the auction starts at 7 p.m.
Cash prizes will be awarded in various categories thanks to local sponsors who have donated $1,225.
After judging, all blocks will be auctioned by Mib Dailey. Proceeds go to the OHSU Parkinson’s Center of Oregon — since it began in 2006, this auction has raised $160,000.
For more information, visit whitdeschner.com/the-great-salt-lick-contest or contact Deschner at 541-519-2736 or deschnerwhit@yahoo.com.
Free grant-writing training for nonprofits
HALFWAY — Lisa Dawson and Sara Miller from the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District will teach a free workshop series in Halfway in September and October focusing on successful grant writing for nonprofits.
The classes will take place on four Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sept. 10 and 24, and Oct. 8 and 22. The classes will be at the Lions Hall in Halfway. Registration deadline is Sept. 8. Register at https://tinyurl.com/29sm299c or find the link at neoedd.org/events/ or call 541-426-3598.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.