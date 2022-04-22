All five candidates for the Baker County Board of Commissioners have confirmed they will participate in a debate on Saturday, April 23, at 6 p.m. at the Sunridge Inn, 1 Sunridge Lane. The public is invited to attend the event, which is sponsored by Baker County United. The primary election is May 17.
Candidates will be responding to questions submitted in advance, and also taking questions from the audience.
Three candidates are vying to replace Bill Harvey as commission chairman, the only full-time position — Shane Alderson, Dan Garrick and Joe Johnson. There are two candidates for commission position 2, a part-time position held by Mark Bennett — Kody Justus and Christina Witham. Neither Bennett nor Harvey is seeking reelection.
In both commission races, if one candidate receives more than half the voters, that person would be elected. If no candidate receives at least half of the voters, the top two candidates in both races would advance to a runoff in the Nov. 8 general election.
A donkey basketball game is scheduled at Baker High School on Wednesday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for students seventh through 12th grades, or $5 for kindergarten through sixth grade.
Proceeds will be donated to a Baker High School family in need.
Mayce Day Drink Pink, a fundraising sale of smoothies and other drinks to benefit the J. Mayce Memorial Scholarship, is set for Wednesday, April 27.
The scholarship honors Mayce Collard, a 16-year-old Baker High School student who died in a car accident in February 2007.
The menu includes smoothies for $5 (wild berry or strawberry); cremosas for $4 (strawberry, raspberry, huckleberry) and lemonade for $4 (same flavors as cremosas). Orders should be placed by 6:30 p.m. on April 26, and should include name, address and desired delivery time. Orders can be placed by texting to 541-403-2605 or by email to jozie.ramos.2023@bakersd.org.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal service organization with an active chapter in Baker County, is supporting efforts to help Ukrainian refugees. To learn more, go to kofc.org/Ukraine.
OXBOW — Idaho Power Company is looking for volunteers to help with its annual Hells Canyon Clean Up event on Saturday, April 30.
Volunteers will meet at the Oxbow School before 9 a.m. PDT, rain or shine. They will then head out to pick up trash along the Snake River, roads and campsites. Volunteers should wear sturdy walking shoes and bring gloves, sunscreen and water. A free barbecue for volunteers will take place at Idaho Power’s Copperfield Park following the clean up, which commemorates Earth Day.
“Conditions are great for camping in the canyon right now,” said Jared Farrens, a resource professional for Idaho Power. “To reserve a spot, visit idahpower.com/recreation, and then join us for the clean up Saturday morning.”
The Knights of Columbus will have a steak dinner in Baker City on April 30 to raise money for its sponsorship of a youth minister who works with students at the University of Idaho.
Pastor Bryson Thomas has a full-time ministry position at the university. She is a former Baker City resident, said Matt Reidy, a member of the Knights of Columbus.
The steak dinner, which includes baked potatoes from Ward Ranches in Baker Valley, salad and dessert, will be served at the St. Francis de Sales Cathedral parish hall, 2235 First St. There will be two two sittings: 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. Tickets must be bought in advance, either at the parish hall, which is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or by calling Reidy at 505-290-0237.
A Bible class with the theme “The Key of David” is planned for Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Baker County Library, 2400 Resort St. Gary Robinson and Blaine McKnight will be teaching the class.
The Baker County Weed District is starting its free herbicide giveaway events this month.
Residents can pick up five gallons of premixed herbicide, enough to cover about 4,000 square feet. The product can be tailored to deal with specific weeds.
The schedule:
• Baker City: First and third Thursday of the month from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Weed District office, 1050 S. Bridge St.
• Huntington: Fourth Thursday of the month, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Lions Park.
• Unity: Fourth Thursday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wayne Morin Place in Hereford.
• Richland: Second Thursday of the month, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Baker County lot at the triangle east of town.
• Halfway: Second Thursday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Baker County’s shop in Halfway.
• Sumpter: Third Tuesday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Volunteer Park.
More information is available by calling the Weed District at 541-523-0618.
