Three seats will be up for election on the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Board in 2023.
They are: Position 1, Union County (incumbent: George Galloway); Position 2, Baker County (incumbent: Aletha Bonebake); and Position 3, Harney County (incumbent: Robert Cargill).
People who are members of the cooperative and are interested in running for a OTEC Board of Directors position may visit www.otec.coop/annual-board-elections for nominating committee information, applications and petition packets or call OTEC’s administration office at 541-524-2874.
Jan. 8 is Fast Sunday for LDS Church
Fast Sunday will be Jan. 8 for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All members are "invited to join with other stakes in the Boise Mission and fast and pray for a greater testimony of the gathering of Israel, that we may hasten the work of salvation in 2023 and be strengthened as individuals as we do our part of this great work."
Testimonies will be shared during Sacrament Service and the second hour will be Relief Society, Priesthood and Youth group meetings. The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 9 will be based on the second chapters of Matthew and Luke, and will focus on the many witnesses of the birth of Jesus Christ and how He was always focused on doing His Father’s work.
