Baker City has openings on several boards, commissions
Baker City is seeking volunteers to fill vacancies on the following boards and commissions:
ª Public Arts
• Public Works Advisory
• Tree Board
• Planning Commission
To apply, go to www.bakercity.com/FormCenter/Boards-Commissions-2/Volunteer-Form-33, complete the form and click on “submit.”
The city is also eligible for a free website redesign, and it has set up an online survey to get comments from residents about the website. To complete the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/6KQ7PBB.
Baker City Council seeks volunteers for council vacancy
The Baker City Council is looking for volunteers to fill one vacancy on the seven-member Council.
The Council has been down to six members since Lynette Perry resigned in August due to health issues. The person appointed to replace Perry will serve the remainder of her term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022. The person would also be eligible to run for election in November 2022.
To qualify to serve as a councilor, you must be at least 18 years old, have lived within the city limits for at least one year, and be a registered voter.
Volunteers should submit a letter of interest, fill out the form at https://www.bakercity.com/documentcenter/view/1948, and include a list of references. The documents should be emailed to cityrecorder@bakercity.gov, mailed to Baker City, P.O. Box 650, Baker City, OR 97814, or dropped off at the city manager’s office, Room 207 in City Hall, 1655 First St.
More information is available by calling the city recorder at 541-524-2033.
Pet food collection drive underway
Bisnett Insurance is hosting a pet supply drive to benefit Best Friends of Baker through Dec. 17. Donations of kitten and cat food (wet or dry), dog food, and cat litter can be brought to Bisnett at 2001 Main St. (corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue).
Baker Heritage Museum receives grant
The Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. in Baker City, has received a $10,000 grant from Oregon Humanities for general operations.
The Heritage Museum grant is one of 60, totaling $717,000, that Oregon Humanities recently awarded to nonprofit groups and federally recognized tribes across the state. The money is part of $51.6 million that the state received in federal relief to help organizations affected by the pandemic. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed in March 2021.
The Heritage Museum, in addition to its existing exhibits, will serve as the temporary home of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center while the Center undergoes a major renovation to improve its energy efficiency, a project that starts in March 2022 and will last for more than two years.
