Sections of two roads on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest will be closed at times during July due to road work.
The Sumpter-Granite Highway will be closed from Blue Springs Summit to the Mount Ireland Road (Forest Road 7370) during the following periods:
• 9 a.m. on July 18 to 5 p.m. on July 22.
• 9 a.m. on July 25 to 5 p.m. on July 29.
On the La Grande Ranger District, Forest Road 5125 along the upper Grande Ronde River will be closed from July 5-31 from the Limber Jim Creek crossing to the junction with Road 5130 while workers replace a culvert and build a structure designed to help aquatic organisms pass.
Road 5130 will remain open during the project.
The inaugural CASA Garden Tour is planned for Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The tour is $15, and maps will be sold at Compass Real Estate, corner of Main and Campbell streets, between 8:45 a.m. and noon on July 9.
The tour features six yards of various sizes. Two are several miles outside of town on Pocahontas Road.
This event is a fundraiser for CASA of Eastern Oregon, which covers Baker, Union, Malheur, Lake and Harney counties.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) provides every abused or neglected child in Eastern Oregon with a caring, consistent adult to advocate for their well-being in court. To learn more, visit casaeo.org or CASA of Eastern Oregon Inc. on Facebook.
“Trunks of Junk,” a parking lot rummage sale at the Baker Christian Church on July 8, will benefit scholarships for local women. P.E.O. Chapter CJ members will host this event at the church, 675 Highway 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the car trunks are empty of items.
The 2022 Inspire Open tennis tournament is set for July 15 and 16 in Baker City.
There are three categories for doubles teams: beginner, intermediate and advanced.
Beginner doubles play Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Game night, which is free for tournament participants, is Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Intermediate doubles play Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by advanced doubles from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost is $20 per player, with a $100 cap for families.
Players must register by Monday, July 11. To sign up, call or text Shane Cunningham, 541-519-8284.
