Grande Ronde Community Band plays Dec. 5
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Community Band, formerly Community Band Northeast, will present its first concert of the season Monday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. in McKenzie Theater in Loso Hall at Eastern Oregon University.
Under the direction of Russ Carpenter, the band will perform a variety of works including marches, symphonic band arrangements and holiday music. The band is a community endeavor, with performers of all ages from Union and Baker counties.
Admission is free, and donations are welcome.
LDS Christmas devotional broadcast Dec. 4
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites members, their families and friends to participate in the First Presidency’s annual Christmas devotional broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. PST. Music will be provided by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.
This Sunday, Dec. 5, will be Fast Sunday for December, so please help the less fortunate by making a generous donation and help your spiritual self by fasting, sharing testimonies and focusing on the great gifts we have received from our Heavenly Father. Sunday School classes will be held during the second hour of services. The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Dec. 5 will be based on the Old Testament books of Haggai and select chapters of Zechariah at a time when a group of Israelites were allowed to return to Jerusalem and rebuild the temple. During this special time of year, seek to show kindness and help one another. Visit www.lighttheworld.org for ideas.
'Money Matters' group to meet Dec. 10 at library
A local discussion group, “Money Matters,” will meet Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in the Riverside meeting room at the Baker County Library, 2400 Resort St.
“Money Matters” is part of Baker County United’s community services programs. It is a cooperative discussion group open to all those who wish to take control of their financial future. No sales pitches and no personal information will ever be asked for.
Moderator R.G. “Rick” Rienks introduces topics helpful to the creation of an individual plan based on the notion of protection of your money. You will learn to control growth of your cash while protecting that which you already have. This is a no-fee, no sales pitch group. Rather, the goal is for each person to study ways to develop their own plan to control their personal finances. The goal is to help working families get beyond the “paycheck to paycheck” trap that brings uncertainty to life.
Attendees should bring a notebook and pen or pencil.
Garden Club meets Dec. 7
The Baker County Garden Club will meet Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. for a luncheon and meeting at the Loennig home, 1638 Broadway St. in Baker City. If you wish, bring your favorite dish or snack. New members are always welcome.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.