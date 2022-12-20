LDS wards in Baker City plan combined meeting Dec. 25
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints services on Sunday, Dec. 25 will be limited to a one-hour Sacrament meeting at all locations. The three wards in Baker City will be meeting together in one combined meeting at 10 a.m, while the La Grande wards will be meeting individually at their normal times for Sacrament services, 9 a.m. and noon.
Starting with the week of Dec. 26, the “Come, Follow Me” lessons will be focused on the New Testament for 2023. Next week's lesson is titled “We Are Responsible For Our Own Learning” and provides ideas and suggestions on ways we can each strengthen our testimonies and commitment to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and his apostles. All lesson materials are available from the free mobile app “Gospel Library” or from the Church’s website.
Free workshops on dementia-related topics
Community Connection of Baker County will partner with the Dementia Friendly Baker County Action Team to present a series of free workshops designed for those who interact with, or care for people, with dementia. The series, Positive Approach to Care, will be at Community Connection at 2810 Cedar St. in Baker City on the following schedule:
• “Dementia 101 and Brain Changes” – Jan. 12 at 1:30 p.m.
• “Normal versus Not Normal” – Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
• “The GEMS – A Brain Change Model” – Feb. 2 at 1:30 p.m.
• “Positive Physical Approach and Hand Under Hand – March 30 at 1:30 p.m.
Space is limited, so please register now with Mari at 541-523-6591 or mari@ccno.org. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Dementia Friendly Baker County is part of a national movement aimed at helping communities understand and meet the needs of people with dementia in order to help them stay in their homes for as long as possible and experience quality of life. For more information or to volunteer, contact Beth Mastel-Smith at 713-416-5690 or bmastelsmith@uttyler.edu.
