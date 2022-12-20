LDS wards in Baker City plan combined meeting Dec. 25

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints services on Sunday, Dec. 25 will be limited to a one-hour Sacrament meeting at all locations. The three wards in Baker City will be meeting together in one combined meeting at 10 a.m, while the La Grande wards will be meeting individually at their normal times for Sacrament services, 9 a.m. and noon.

