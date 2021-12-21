Local students on OSU honor roll

CORVALLIS — Several Baker County students were among the 8,043 who were named to the scholastic honor roll for the fall 2021 term at Oregon State University.

To be eligible, students must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 and carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students from Baker City on the honor roll at OSU, with their majors, include:

• Anthony J. Cowan, sophomore, Nuclear Engineering

• Taylor V. Folkman, junior, Forestry

• Reno R. Hammond, junior, Public Health

• Cayn J. Osborn, senior, Civil Engineering

• Erik L. Ruby, senior, Art.

• Jacob H. Wright, freshman, Business Administration.

A student from Halfway, Joseph W. Aguilar, was also named to the honor roll. He is a senior majoring in Animal Sciences.

