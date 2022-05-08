Free tour of local tree farm planned May 14
The Northeast Oregon chapter of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association has scheduled a free tour of a local tree farm on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Lunch will be provided for free as well.
The event will also serve as the annual meeting for the Northeast Oregon chapter.
Participants will tour the Valerio family’s Eccoci Ranch and Tree Farm near Medical Springs, between Baker City and Union.
For the past 30 years the Valerios have been working to improve their property. Topics that will be covered include:
• Reforestation and tree transplanting
• Management planning
• Silviculture and density management
• Small woodland operations
• Fuels reduction and forest health
Registration is required. To register, go to https://beav.es/wub.
The tour will be outdoors, regardless of weather, so participants should dress accordingly and wear sturdy shoes or boots suitable for moderate walking and hiking.
To reach the Valerios’ property, drive north of Baker City on Interstate 84 and take exit 298, Medical Springs. Drive on Highway 203 for 22 miles and look on the right for a pole fence and signs, announcing the tour, on a double metal gate.
Walk for awareness of child sex trafficking May 14
The Baker County Soroptimists are planning the Walk for Awareness, a 5K run or walk to raise awareness about the issue of child sex trafficking and raise money to combat the problem, for Saturday, May 14. Pre-register at walk-forawareness.ticketleap.com/registernow. Entry is $10 or $25 for a family.
On May 14, registration starts at 9 a.m., and the event begins at 10 a.m. T-shirts will be sold at the walk for $25.
All proceeds will be donated to Shared Hope International, which aims to end sex trafficking by raising awareness about the problem, provide services to survivors of sex trafficking, and help states improve laws for this crime.
Daughters of American Revolution to meet May 13
The Lone Pine Tree chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet May 13 at the Baker Truck Corral. Enter the restaurant on the freeway side of the building. The meeting room is to the left and across from the cash register. To socialize, meet chapter members, and order your lunch (if desired) please arrive by 11 a.m. This is a no host lunch meeting which starts at noon.
Baker City Rotary Club selling raffle tickets
The Baker City Rotary Club is selling raffle tickets through May 16 for the chance to win three prizes.
Grand prize is $4,500 of AAA travel. This never expires and can be used to travel to the destination of your choice. Second prize is a condo for a week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, plus $1,000 for travel expenses. Third prize is a $500 gift certificate at Best Buy.
The drawing will be held May 21, and winners don’t need to be present to win.
Money raised supports the Rotary Foundation and local projects such as the annual Easter egg hunt, the Baker County Community Literacy Coalition, scholarships for local kids, and providing bike helmets to kids in Baker County.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased from Rotarians, as well as at Grocery Outlet and Safeway in Baker City, or by calling Ken Krohn at 541-519-5952.
HAINES — The Haines Fire Protection District’s board of directors will have its monthly meeting Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the main fire station, 816 Cole St. All district residents are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.