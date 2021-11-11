Several local students have received awards from the Clarke H. Carnes and Joe Ann Carnes Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Recipients include:

• Cierra Bork, a Baker High School graduate, received $1,000 to attend Treasure Valley Community College. Bork, a sophomore, plans to become a registered nurse.

• Alexandra Colton, a Power Valley High School graduate, received $2,500 to attend Oregon State University, where she’s a senior majoring in veterinary medicine.

• Reno Hammond, a Baker High School graduate, received $1,500 to attend Oregon State University, where he is a junior majoring in pre-medicine.

• Annalia Jimenez, a Powder Valley graduate, received $2,500 to attend Oregon Health and Science University as a junior seeking to become a registered nurse.

• Summer Johnston, who attended Baker High School, received $2,500 to attend George Fox University where she’s a senior seeking to become a registered nurse.

• Elijah Lien, a Baker High School graduate, received $1,500 to attend Eastern Oregon University, where he’s a junior majoring in social studies teacher education.

• Guadalupe Macias, a Baker High School graduate, received $1,500 to attend Portland State University as a oophomore majoring in biology and biological sciences.

• Dylan Mastrude, a Baker High School graduate, received $2,500 to attend Pacific University as a sophomore majoring in biology and biological sciences.

• Samuel Pointer, a Powder Valley graduate, received $1,000 to attend Eastern Oregon University as a junior studying business administration and management.

• Rachel Talbot, a Baker High School graduate, received $1,000 to attend Treasure Valley Community College as a sophomore studying nursing.

• Peter Vergari, a Baker High School graduate, received $1,500 to attend Oregon Health and Science University as a junior studying nursing.

