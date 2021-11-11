Local students receive scholarships Baker City Herald Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Several local students have received awards from the Clarke H. Carnes and Joe Ann Carnes Memorial Scholarship Fund.Recipients include:• Cierra Bork, a Baker High School graduate, received $1,000 to attend Treasure Valley Community College. Bork, a sophomore, plans to become a registered nurse.• Alexandra Colton, a Power Valley High School graduate, received $2,500 to attend Oregon State University, where she’s a senior majoring in veterinary medicine.• Reno Hammond, a Baker High School graduate, received $1,500 to attend Oregon State University, where he is a junior majoring in pre-medicine.• Annalia Jimenez, a Powder Valley graduate, received $2,500 to attend Oregon Health and Science University as a junior seeking to become a registered nurse.• Summer Johnston, who attended Baker High School, received $2,500 to attend George Fox University where she’s a senior seeking to become a registered nurse.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter• Elijah Lien, a Baker High School graduate, received $1,500 to attend Eastern Oregon University, where he’s a junior majoring in social studies teacher education.• Guadalupe Macias, a Baker High School graduate, received $1,500 to attend Portland State University as a oophomore majoring in biology and biological sciences.• Dylan Mastrude, a Baker High School graduate, received $2,500 to attend Pacific University as a sophomore majoring in biology and biological sciences.• Samuel Pointer, a Powder Valley graduate, received $1,000 to attend Eastern Oregon University as a junior studying business administration and management.• Rachel Talbot, a Baker High School graduate, received $1,000 to attend Treasure Valley Community College as a sophomore studying nursing.• Peter Vergari, a Baker High School graduate, received $1,500 to attend Oregon Health and Science University as a junior studying nursing. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
