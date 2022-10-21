Carla Inman is one of many Baker County citizens who has had a recent brush with scam artists.
The layers of security involved in any electronic exchange are sometimes difficult to breach for even the layman making an honest purchase, but with upgraded security comes new liabilities and old tricks.
Inman recently found herself the target of scammers. She called their approach “sophisticated” and wants to share her experience before anyone else falls into the trap.
“The combination of scammers, Zelle and Facebook Marketplace is something I didn’t know about,” Inman said.
Inman’s experience started with her posting an ad for a sewing machine she no longer needed.
Facebook Marketplace lends a bit of confidence to the process. Everybody has a name, a face, and an extended network of friends. The “buyer” interested in Inman’s sewing machine checked those boxes.
But what was otherwise a pretty simple transaction suddenly became fuzzy, she said, when the buyer insisted that they use only his payment app.
Before Inman realized the buyer had ulterior motives, he had finessed information from Inman that seemed necessary to the transaction, but she now regrets giving out so plainly.
“My name, address, phone number and email,” she said, worried those details will be used against her in the future. The scammer’s game: check fraud.
He would supply an electronic check for the sewing machine, well above the item’s price and citing it as a “business account issue,” and then ask that the difference be sent back to him via Zelle payment app. By the time the falsified check would bounce, he would have withdrawn the Zelle payment and completed the scheme.
When Inman didn’t budge on making a Zelle payment before the check cleared, the scammer got pushy to the point of near harassment, even offering her a phone number to a supposed “customer service’” center to speed up the process, and emailing her a phony receipt (albeit for the wrong bank) regarding a large deposit.
Ultimately Inman decided it was to be an in-cash, in-person exchange or not at all, arranging for a pickup. The scammer never showed — and undoubtedly never intended to.
After contacting her bank, concerned she’d already been ripped off, Inman spent time with a fraud specialist, who laid out the extent of abuses that scammers can attempt with her personal information. After becoming aware of the scammer’s tactics, Inman logged back into the Facebook Marketplace to test the waters, and counted more than a few sharks.
“I just told a ‘buyer’ who inquired about my sewing machine last weekend that it is now available,” said Inman, but after a little digging, “it was obvious to me from ‘his’ picture that it was a scammer. It was a picture of a handsome young man.”
She says she has since been contacted by at least four scammers with a similar approach, and has removed her items from the marketplace.
Seeing through the scam
Dodging scammers can be difficult, especially in an era where a website breach can leak many of the same details to many of the same people. But the savvy to recognize scammers on social media is a skill set that’s worth developing in the long term.
• Check their profile. Typically scammer profiles will be sparse, lacking content, new accounts opened within days or weeks. They may share some of your friends, but if you don’t know them, odds are they’re trying to dupe your real friends, too. There won’t be life events, or posts from their friends, or descriptions on any photos.
Comments will be shallow if nonexistent. They may have unusual or fanciful biography information, and to spite this they may have lots of likes on anything they’ve posted. They may have extremely random foreign friends, some not even spelled from a Roman alphabet, to add clout. And if you compare the name in their profile URL to the listed name, there may be quite a difference right away.
• Check their photos. There’s typically two methods for scammers. The first is to simply copy and paste available photos onto their own page. To check this, you can copy a photo and paste it to TinEye.com, or use the reverse Image Search on Google. If you see it on different profiles, or its oldest appearance is many years ago, that’s a red flag. As well, if it has several “perfect” portraits, a lot of professional photography when none else exists, that’s a red flag. Odds are they copied a folder of stock photography.
The second technique is newer, and harder to recognize — a computer-generated image, for example thispersondoesnotexist.com, which composites a new, realistic photo of a fictitious person in seconds. If the profile you’re seeing has only a single photo, that’s a red flag. If the image, on closer inspection, has odd asymmetry, or blotchy sans-logo clothing and shapes that don’t make sense, it’s very likely computer randomized. Another tip, look at the light reflecting in each eye, is it the same shape on both sides?
• Check their history. If they have a lot of easy 5-star reviews, or garnered a lot of reviews in short order, that’s a red flag too. If they insist on unusual payment methods, something you’re not familiar with, that’s another red flag. Give the least personal information possible, a good exchange shouldn’t need many hoops and sign-ins.
Even if it’s an account that clears through all of the above criteria, the possibility that they’re real profiles but have simply been hacked, or dropped their unlocked phone on the bus, should certainly be considered before going through with any online payment.
Ultimatum
You can do exactly as Carla Inman did, and insist on an in-person exchange. You could even choose to do so in front of the local police station for maximum accountability.
Fighting Back
If you have already been scammed, it’s wise to notify your bank’s fraud department. They’ll have tools to track your information and otherwise can help stop what could snowball into a disaster. They’ll tell you bluntly, though, that what’s lost likely won’t come back, and the scammers may never face justice, as many aren’t even subject to U.S. law. Some email services will even show a map of where people have attempted to log in to your account, which may surprise you.
However, there are a few who would like to get a little closer to even. It’s not easy, but it’s not impossible either. The internet calls it ”scam baiting,” and it’s the kind of activism you can enjoy with popcorn.
Youtube stars “Kitboga” and “Jim Browning” have made a comfortable business of naming and shaming scammers with investigative and computer science skills (and feigning as oblivious, doddling characters on the phone).
They’ve managed to waste hundreds of scammer hours and deprive them of thousands of ill-earned dollars. In some instances, tricking them into doling out hundreds in avoidable import fees, linking into scammer call center security cameras, gleaning their personnel data and even shutting them down with police raids from across the planet.
In your own hands it’s not advisable to interact with organized criminal elements, and wiser to simply report activity you discover. Scammers, of course, force those confrontations upon you, stealing time if nothing else, but in a strange way they’re depending on you being honest, and the longer they’re spending on wild goose chases, the better.
With a little code knowledge, and some downloadable applications, a home computer can turn into a front line defense to the tactics and tools of the average scammer.
Some scam baiting apps can add fake background noise to an unwanted phone call, such as rushing traffic, or a crying baby that only the scammers can hear. For those dealing with scam messages, there are tools that will ‘take over’ the conversation on your behalf, and steer them away from your money and onward toward madness. Some, leaning into legal gray areas now, will bombard spammer hotlines with nonstop calls, preventing them from calling out whatsoever.
For those who have ever been contacted by someone claiming to be calling from Microsoft, some of the more advanced tools create “virtual machines,” allowing you to simulate an antiquated computer or a phone entirely. Scammers perusing the machine will often hastily click a link, open or copy a file if it’s cleverly disguised with “personal finances” or “bank login” names, and in the case of Jim Browning’s work it’s often the first step to a total takeover of the scammer’s system.
