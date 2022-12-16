The radical green agenda represents a testament to the power of wishful thinking over reality. Nowhere is that more true than in California, where bureaucrats have ordered that the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles be outlawed in just 12 years.

“California is once again leading the way by establishing common-sense standards that will transition to sales of all zero-polluting cars and light-duty trucks in the state,” Kathy Harris of Natural Resources Defense Council said in August after state regulators issued their magical decree.

