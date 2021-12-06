A Baker City man is accused of using bear spray against two other men during an altercation Saturday afternoon, Dec. 4.
Nicholas Allen Sorensen, 32, is charged with two counts of unlawful use of tear gas, along with two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Both are Class A misdemeanors.
Sorensen was taken to the Baker County Jail after his arrest at around 10:17 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. His bail was set at $37,500. He could be released by posting 10% of the bail.
According to a report written by Baker City Police officer Mark Powell, he was called to a suspicious situation about 2:19 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Hughes Lane.
Powell wrote that when he arrived, he found Tyler Sorensen lying on the ground near his Ford Bronco.
According to Powell’s report, Tyler Sorensen said he and another passenger, Logan Nielson, were passengers in the Bronco, which Nicholas Sorensen, who is Tyler’s cousin, was driving east on Hughes Lane.
During a verbal argument, Nicholas Sorensen sprayed both Tyler and Nielson with bear spray while they were in the vehicle, Tyler told Powell.
Shortly after Powell interviewed Tyler, police also talked with Nielson, who “reported a similar story,” according to Powell’s report.
Both Tyler and Nielson had watering eyes and were treated by an ambulance crew, Powell wrote.
The next morning, Sunday, Powell wrote that he went to an address on Kirkway Drive where Nicholas Sorensen lives.
Powell wrote that a neighbor told him someone wearing a silver jacket had run from the property, crossed the Powder River and headed south on the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway.
Powell wrote that he and officer Justin Prevo found Nicholas Sorensen in a field near the Baker Sports Complex and arrested him.
Powell wrote that he found a bottle of bear spray about 25 yards from where he arrested Sorensen.
