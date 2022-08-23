Marcus Mariota can seemingly do little wrong with the Atlanta Falcons.
The former Oregon Ducks quarterback, whose debut performance was impressive in the preseason opener, produced an even better performance in his second preseason game Monday night, Aug. 22.
Mariota, who displayed his dual-threat ability in the first preseason game, stayed in the pocket and showed off his arm during the Falcons’ 24-16 loss to the New York Jets. Mariota, who started, led the Falcons on scoring drives in two of the three offensive series when he played.
“I thought we were efficient — made some plays and got some points on the board,” Mariota told reporters after the game. “But we can always be better.”
Mariota displayed his ability to throw the deep ball by completing a 52-yard pass to tight end Kyle Pitts on the second offensive play of the game.
While Mariota completed the pass, a better pass of placing the ball in front of Pitts would’ve likely resulted in a touchdown. The Falcons ended the drive with a field goal after Mariota completed 3 of 4 passes for 67 yards during the drive.
“He just brings a lot to it,” Pitts told ESPN Monday night. “The pocket moves, that makes it pretty fun.”
Mariota, who signed a two-year, $18.75 million contract with the Falcons in March, completed another pass for a chunk play during their second offensive series, finding tight end Anthony Firkser wide open deep down the left sideline for a 39-yard gain to the Jets’ 14.
Mariota ended the drive with a laser-like 13-yard touchdown pass in a tight window to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. Mariota completed 3 of 4 passes for 65 yards during that drive.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he saw a lot of positives from Mariota’s performance.
“I’m pleased with Marcus,” Smith told reporters after the game. “He got into a good rhythm. The only drive I thought wasn’t very good was where we tried to simulate a two-minute situation, we got backed up and it wasn’t really clean there, but other than that I thought he was really clean when he was in there. I think he got into the offense, got into a rhythm, made a big-time throw.”
Mariota’s night wasn’t completely error free. He under-threw running back Qadree Ollison on a short pass to his left and threw behind Zaccheaus on a slant pattern during the Falcons’ third offensive series. Mariota was pulled after the third series, finishing the night completing 6 of 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.
“It was great that we got points early,” Mariota told reporters after the game. “As we progress as an offense — we want to continue to have the gas pedal down and find ways to continue to score. I like where we’re going. I like where we’re headed.”
