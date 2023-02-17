To hear the Republicans tell it, the U.S. Constitution has been beaten, buffeted and willfully misconstrued by radical socialists and liberal Democrats who hope to twist it to encourage abortions, promote transgender rights and confiscate Americans' guns.

But have no fear, they say. Help is on the way! Since the new Republican majority took over the House of Representatives last month, the Constitution and the founding principles of American democracy are once again being defended and protected.

Nicholas Goldberg is an associate editor and Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

