Hand someone a toothless ticket for possession of illegal drugs and they would turn away from drugs and toward treatment. “Let me sign up today!”
There were good things about Measure 110. But an expectation that people struggling with addiction will be completely rational is wrong.
Getting people off drugs does require adequate treatment be available. Oregon had one of the worst systems in the country for providing enough drug treatment. Measure 110 tries to fix that.
Locking people up for drug possession doesn’t really help people struggling with addiction. Measure 110 tries to fix that.
But Measure 110 isn’t done. It needs work. This legislative session is the opportunity.
Representatives from law enforcement, drug treatment, county behavioral health and other people who work in public safety were talking about this issue Tuesday, during a meeting of the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council for Deschutes County. The first sentences of this editorial are, in fact, a paraphrase from a comment at that meeting.
What we heard there is a belief that people struggling with addiction need carrots and sticks to help them get into treatment.
Addiction can be just one of the problems people face. They may be homeless. They may struggle with mental illness. They may not have a job. They may have a criminal history. Put any of one those together with addiction and handing a person a ticket is not going to be the ticket to a better life. They need more.
The encouraging news is that Deschutes County is putting Measure 110 money to work to help people. Six organizations in the county got grants to set up and improve services to people with drug addictions. For instance, it enabled a partnership with the Deschutes County Stabilization Center to add more staff.
Measure 110 isn’t a disaster. Yes, part of it was based on a silly myth. And mistakes were made in getting the money distributed to community partners to provide treatment. And that is an understatement.
The Legislature needs to find ways to make Measure 110 work better.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald.
