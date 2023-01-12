US-NEWS-MEASURE-114-PROPONENTS-SPEAK-OUT-1-PO.jpg

Leaders of the grassroots, interfaith group "Lift Every Voice Oregon" had a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, to talk about Measure 114, the gun control measure that a judge has barred from taking effect.

 Maxine Bernstein/oregonlive.com

Leaders of the interfaith group that championed Oregon’s gun control measure criticized a state judge’s ruling that has blocked the law and vowed Wednesday to lobby lawmakers to properly fund the measure’s signature requirements for gun permits and completed criminal background checks.

The Rev. Mark Knutson, Rabbi Michael Cahana and Marilyn Keller, the chief petitioners of Measure 114, joined with other members of Lift Every Voice Oregon for their first news conference since the voter-approved measure was stalled.

