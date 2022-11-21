Since the early 20th century, the U.S. military’s negligent use, storage and disposal of harmful chemical substances on its bases has exposed countless troops to severe health hazards. One example is Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps base in North Carolina, where toxic contamination went unnoticed for several decades until measures were taken in the mid-1980s. As a result, thousands of veterans and their family members developed life-threatening and debilitating diseases.

Veterans aren’t the only people impacted by the military’s careless practices. Contaminated army bases pose a public health threat to surrounding communities, which are often populated by marginalized minority groups. What’s more, service members of color face higher toxic exposure risks due to the lower ranking status they are usually relegated to.

Jonathan Sharp serves the Environmental Litigation Group, PC, as chief financial officer. The Birmingham, Alabama-based law firm specializes in toxic exposure cases, helping individuals who were harmed by toxic substances on U.S. army bases.

