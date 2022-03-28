A comparatively minor upswing in COVID-19 cases in Oregon is expected to hit this week, driven by infections of the hyper-contagious BA.2 version of the omicron variant, according to a new state report.
The forecast from the Oregon Health & Science University shows a much lower peak for the new wave of cases, topping out at under 300 hospitalizations per day in the first week of May, then resuming a downward trend until reaching current levels again by late June.
“The primary forecast shows a slight increase in hospitalized patients as the impacts of BA2 and reduced COVID restrictions are experienced,” said the report written by Dr. Peter Graven, the chief COVID-19 forecaster at OHSU.
The forecast is part of the mixed medical and political signals around the nation as the omicron surge that began in late November and peaked in mid-January has rapidly dropped to levels not seen since before the delta variant spike began at the end of June 2021.
As of Friday, March 25, the statistics in Oregon showed a precipitous drop-off. The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.
Oregon hospitals reported 157 patients with COVID-19, down four from the day before. There were 26 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units, up one from Thursday’s report.
Positive test results — a key indicator of future growth of the virus — were at 2.5%, down from the high point of 22.6% in mid-January. OHA has said throughout the pandemic that a rate of 5% or under was manageable for health care providers.
The expected rise in cases is due to two factors, one expected, but the other an unwelcome surprise.
Even before the official lifting of indoor face mask requirements, compliance with safeguards was waning.
OHSU forecasters said a slowing of the drop in cases was likely as more people became exposed.
But the loosened restrictions also came as the BA.2 “subvariant” arrived in Oregon. Beginning last week, OHA started tracking BA.2 cases, which have been small but rising. Analysis of wastewater around the state has shown traces of BA.2.
The variant was found in two wastewater samples from Redmond on Feb. 7 and 14, said Tim Heider, a public information officer at the Oregon Health Authority.
“This was likely an introduction with limited transmission and at the time (the sub-variant) did not overtake the (main variant),” Heider said. “The wastewater detection allows experts to estimate the proportion of each variant circulating in a community.”
The variant of concern now was also found in five other communities: Astoria and St. Helens on Feb. 24, Portland on Feb. 27, Lincoln City on March 1 and Salem on March 9.
Current vaccinations are effective against all variants of COVID-19, he said.
Nationwide, estimates suggest that this variant will quickly become dominant. This variant is believed to be more contagious than the earlier omicron sub-variant, but doesn’t cause more severe illness. What is not clear is if this sub-variant will result in a surge that will affect area hospitals.
All omicron variants so far have proven to be significantly more contagious than previous COVID-19 spikes, with the latest OHA statistics showing 61.9% of new infections were in unvaccinated people, while 37.7% were vaccine “breakthrough cases.” Of those, 52.7% were fully vaccinated and boosted.
Most federal, state and local political leaders across the country have said they won’t impose new restrictions unless a more virulent variant appears. In the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are considering a request from vaccine-makers Pfizer and Moderna to approve a second booster shot for either the elderly or all adults. The shots have already been approved for immuno-compromised people and some foreign nations, including Israel, are offering the fourth shot to the general public.
A federal advisory panel is meeting April 6 to discuss vaccination policy, but action could come earlier.
