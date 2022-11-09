A local discussion group, “Money Matters,” had its first meeting in the Baker City Library’s Riverside Room Saturday, Oct. 29.

“Money Matters” is part of Baker County United’s community services programs. It is a cooperative discussion group open to all those who wish to take control of their financial future. No sales pitches and no personal information will ever be asked for.

