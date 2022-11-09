A local discussion group, “Money Matters,” had its first meeting in the Baker City Library’s Riverside Room Saturday, Oct. 29.
“Money Matters” is part of Baker County United’s community services programs. It is a cooperative discussion group open to all those who wish to take control of their financial future. No sales pitches and no personal information will ever be asked for.
Moderator R.G. “Rick” Rienks introduces topics helpful to the creation of an individual plan based on the notion of protection of your money. You will learn to control growth of your cash while protecting that which you already have. This is a no-fee, no sales pitch group. Rather, the goal is for each person to study ways to develop their own plan to control their personal finances. The goal is to help working families get beyond the “paycheck to paycheck” trap that brings uncertainty to life.
Meetings are held every two weeks. This year’s remaining meetings, all starting at 2 p.m., are set for Nov. 12, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 at the library, 2400 Resort St.
Attendees should bring a notebook and pen or pencil.
The group format respects each individual’s previous experiences and will share lessons learned. Topics include suggested books, understanding relevant terminology, no-fee investing as currently offered and why the current down-market may offer opportunities.
“We offer a no cost discussion group where all who attend are able to share and learn money management as it relates to our current economic conditions” Rienks said. “It is important to keep the long term view in mind, making small moves or changes to minimize losses. For example, you plant an apple seed and wait. You don’t eat the first bit of greenery that comes up. You wait for the tree to grow and bear fruit.”
The first meeting allowed the attendees to consider the “pocket change” approach to saving. Small amounts, saved, grow while the members learn the process of investing.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.