The bands at the Chautauqua festival struck up at 3:30 pm on May 20, 2022 for a weekend of music and revelry in Richland, Oregon, East of Baker City. Attendees ranged from a number of senior citizens to throngs of playful children on the green sprawl of the Eagle Valley Grange Community Park.
Vendors arrived from a wide range, many locals, some adding the stop to a long circuit of events throughout the summer, proffering decor, food, handmade crafts and plants as the festival played out a lineup of musical acts.
Acts included Carter Junction, Wasteland Kings, Juni Fisher, JJQ, Tiller’s Folly and more, and on Saturday attendees were encouraged to take part in a casual Campfire Jam after the main acts had played their sets.
The event wasn’t without mishaps, especially on May 21, the inclement weather made for a significant hazard to the tented vendors, having to hold fast to their awnings amid rain and wind. To make matters worse, it left many clinging to an exposed metal frame under threat of lightning.
The festival goers watched the impressive storm sweep in and over them over a course of two hours. In the aftermath, however, the sun returned, music resumed and vendors had a chance to batten down and repair should bad weather resume.
“It was a wholesome family experience where it seemed that everyone who attended was happy and friendly,” said Moon Treasures vendor Kelly Williams, who sold a wide variety of succulents and art. “The sunsets were gorgeous and the music entertaining.”
The Elk’s Lodge made an appearance on Friday and put on side-act amusements and gifts for the children as part of their Drug Awareness campaign, a program managed by Jolynn Moore, who attends many Eastern Oregon events with her trailer in haul.
”Carter Junction surprised a lot of people, all of the bands were so good,” said Chautauqua committee chair Sara Artley, “For sound production we worked hard to get a really good guy to do sound. We wanted it to be really quality and set the bar really high for our first year.”
Artley expounded on changes they’ll make for the next year, “Going forward if there’s a chance of weather like that we’d like to have heaters and other options for people to stay warm. We also want to make it so that the vendors can better see and enjoy the entertainment, laid out to funnel people through the vending area.”
The festival will recur in May of next year, those interested in attending, vending or performing can reach out to Sara Artley at badroadsfestival@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.