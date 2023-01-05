The full-contact sport of football is one that is rife with risks. The public and the players have for some time known the dangers posed to the brain by the forceful blows to the head that occur during regular gameplay, leading first to concussions and then commonly and devastatingly to conditions like chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Yet every part of the body is at risk in such a physical violent sport, including the heart, a fact that was made agonizingly evident Monday night, Jan. 2, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an apparent cardiac arrest after a relatively routine tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and then collapsed on the field. He was administered CPR and a defibrillator treatment and then rushed to the hospital.

