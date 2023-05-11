6275666d8e8e2.image.jpg

An Amazon data center operates near the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla County.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

PORTLAND (AP) — Officials in a Northeastern Oregon county have voted to give tax breaks worth an estimated $1 billion to Amazon for five more data centers there.

The unanimous vote Wednesday, May 10 by Port of Morrow’s five commissioners was the last step in securing the enterprise zone incentives, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Companies in the state can receive property tax exemptions through local enterprise zones.

