Shameless Tees owner Brandy Bruce is feeling the rush as the revived Baker City Motorcycle Rally revs up for this weekend.
“We had the police in here yesterday,” Bruce said on Wednesday, July 6. “They wanted to know if it’s true we have 500 people coming.”
She laughed, reasonably sure it was Facebook speculation more than any real figure. Registrations so far haven’t reached that, but she does expect many riders to register on the first day of the event, Friday, July 8.
In previous rallies, many riders who showed up didn’t officially register, so predicting the turnout can be difficult.
Bruce’s business decided to put on a motorcycle rally after the organizer of the annual Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally, a tradition almost 20 years old that has attracted thousands of visitors, announced in February that the rally wouldn’t happen for the third straight year.
Bruce said this rally will feature at least 15 merchandise vendors along Main Street, which will be closed to traffic during the weekend. Vendors will start setting up at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.
Music
On Friday, July 8, Philadelphia’s, at 975 Campbell St., will be hosting Trailer Hitch on the patio at 6 p.m. The Baker City Veterans Memorial Club, 2005 Valley Ave., will be hosting Wicked Mary, a hard rock cover band, starting at 8 p.m. and open to the public.
Wasteland Kings will be playing at the Corner Brick, 1840 Main St., at 8 p.m. as well.
On Saturday, July 9, the Ison House, at Washington and Resort, will have Trailer Hitch at 6 p.m. and Journey cover band Wheel in the Sky NW at 8 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m., and tickets are $20.
At the Corner Brick Andy Zikmund will play combination blues, country and rockabilly at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Camping
The Dead Ox Ranch, east of Baker off of Ritter Loop Road, will be allowing camp access to attendees, asking only for donations.
The football field at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium will also be opening to private camping for a fee, with proceeds benefiting the BHS Class of 2023.
Shameless Tees, 1921 Main St., will be giving out ice-chilled water at their Main Street stop and has extended the use of their on-site cooler for essentials such as medications.
Poker run
The run begins Saturday at 8 a.m. at the VFW, and goes until 5 p.m. Routes are supplied on thebcmr.com and entry fees are $15 solo or $20 as a pair, at the end of the route the poker hand winners will take half the pot.
