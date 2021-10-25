HAVRE, Montana — Things continued to slide in the wrong direction for the Eastern Oregon University football team Saturday, Oct. 23.
The Mountaineers lost to MSU-Northern 22-20 in a five-overtime thriller that is not only the first win of the year for the Lights, but also the team’s first conference victory in its last 48 contests. The loss is the fourth straight for Eastern, dropping the team’s record to 3-4.
The Mountaineers started the game strong off its bye week, going up 10-0. Kicker Zachary Cahill, who came up with a strong performance throughout the game, got Eastern on the board with a 40-yard kick for the only score of the first quarter. Sophomore running back Nathan Reed scored his first of two rushing touchdowns on the day early in the second quarter, giving Eastern a 10-point advantage.
In the second half, the Mountaineers gained little offensive traction, allowing the Lights to take the lead on two field goals. Midway through the fourth quarter, All-American quarterback Kai Quinn was benched for redshirt-freshman Carson Bohning after Quinn went 10-24 for 107 yards and three interceptions.
With six minutes left in the game, Cahill drilled a 48-yard field goal that hooked over the crossbar by just inches. This tied the game at 13-13 and would set the stage for an extensive overtime period.
In the first overtime, MSU-Northern moved the ball quickly and eventually scored on a jump-pass from Kaymen Cureton to Devin Carmona. On the ensuing drive with the game on the line, Bohning connected with Isaiah Thomas on 4th and 12 to move the chains. Reed would go on to score from four yards out to tie the game at 20-20.
Both teams exchanged blows and were unable to pull ahead until the fifth overtime period. Cureton ran in from short to give the Lights the advantage and put Eastern on the hot seat. With one play to tie the game, Bohning’s pass was batted away to Thomas, however, defensive pass interference was called. One play later, receiver Tyler Brown bobbled a pass in the end zone that was ruled incomplete. The Lights rushed the field in what was a monumental win for the program, as well as a devastating loss for Eastern.
In limited play, Bohning went 6-15 in the pocket with 78 passing yards. Reed finished with two touchdowns but led the way rushing with just 38 yards. Thomas ended his day with 79 receiving yards off four completions.
Defensively, Sage DeLong was a menace on the defensive line with 3.5 tackles for loss. Solo Taylor recorded 10 tackles and had an interception. Hayden Brandon led the team with 13 tackles and also recorded 3.5 tackles for loss.
Eastern suffered what could be a season-defining loss, extending the team’s losing streak to four games. Now standing at 3-4 in conference play, the Mountaineers will have three games left to turn things around.
Eastern’s next matchup is at home against Carroll College on Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
