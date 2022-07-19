PORTLAND — July 16 marked the launch of 988, the three-digit hotline for getting help in a mental health crisis — meaning that these calls will soon be accessible in the same way that emergency services are through 911.

The big lingering concern is whether Oregon is prepared for what could be a surge in calls prompted by the greater accessibility of the resource. Stakeholders say that the state should be on the right track. Hotlines have been working to hire more call takers, and the initial bump in call volume is expected to level off soon before following a steadier upward trajectory in the next few years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.