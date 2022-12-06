The closest thing to a political lull in Oregon politics is starting this week.
While lame duck lawmakers hold “informational” committee meetings on favored topics in Salem, the real business of legislative government is on hiatus until Jan. 9.
That’s when Gov.-elect Tina Kotek will take the oath of office, succeeding Gov. Kate Brown in the state’s top job. House and Senate candidates who won election in November will be sworn into office as well. There will be votes to select the presiding officers in the two chambers.
Kotek can get started, filling out her administration. But everyone else goes home.
On Jan. 17, the legislators return to Salem for the 160-day “long session” that will include drawing-up a new two-year state budget.
Lawmakers will find a changed political landscape, but also a seismic shift aimed at keeping the Capitol itself from toppling over.
The Oregon State Capitol’s historic art deco main building, which opened in 1938, is going through a major overhaul to try to keep it together when and if a 9.0 earthquake occurs along the Cascadia Subduction Zone just off the Pacific Coast. Since the territorial capitol burned in 1855, and the building used before the Capitol also went up in flames in 1935, preparing the seat of Oregon government to have a better chance of survival in a natural calamity seems historically prudent.
This will be the first session of the Legislature with the Capitol open to the public since 2020. The building was ordered closed in March 2020 just after the session ended in a walkout by Republicans over a carbon cap-and-trade bill.
The political mix in the Capitol has changed too.
Since 2015, the top three political leaders in Salem have been Brown, Kotek, the former House speaker, and Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem. That stability — or at least familiarity — is gone.
Brown has been in office since February 2015 when she took over the state’s top job following the resignation of Gov. John Kitzhaber amid allegations of influence peddling in his office. Her length in office barred her from running in 2022.
Kotek was House speaker since 2013, the longest tenure in state history, when she resigned in 2021 to run for — and win — the governorship in 2022. Coming in second against Kotek was former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, who also resigned to run for governor. She too will be absent from the House in 2023.
Courtney, who has been around long enough to have a bridge named after him, is retiring after serving as Senate president since 2003.
Gone too are two straight elections — covering four years — that gave Democrats a legislative supermajority in the both chambers, able to pass taxes and other financial bills without any Republican help. Democrats hold a 35-25 majority in the House. The Senate has 17 Democrats, 12 Republicans and one independent who votes most often with the GOP.
